Zoe Muntaner pictured participating in a City of Santa Monica political forum during one of her failed attempts at public office.

Santa Monica police arrested a perennial political candidate this week on grand theft charges following an investigation into thefts from a shared residence, authorities said.

Detectives arrested Zoë Muntaner, a self-described communications consultant and citizen journalist, on June 18 after a grand theft investigation stemming from a victim's report filed June 1.

Investigators reviewed prior related reports and obtained a search warrant for the apartment and Muntaner's bedroom. During the search, detectives recovered stolen property belonging to the victim valued at more than $5,200.

Muntaner was booked on suspicion of grand theft under California Penal Code Section 487. Following magistrate review under Los Angeles County's zero-bail process — which replaced cash bail with individualized risk assessments — she remained in custody pending a scheduled court date of June 22.

Under the county's magistrate review system, officials evaluate an arrestee's current offense, criminal history, past failures to appear in court, potential as a flight risk, and prior convictions before determining conditions of release. If a magistrate determines no safe release conditions exist, the individual is held until arraignment.

Muntaner has sought elected office multiple times since 2014, including runs for Santa Monica City Council, the Santa Monica College Board of Trustees and the California State Senate's 24th District, without success.

Public records show Muntaner has been involved in multiple civil court matters as both plaintiff and defendant, including a 2023 unlawful detainer action in which a default was entered against her.