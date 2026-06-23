Pitchside at the Pier welcomes the World Cup

A free, 21-and-over soccer fan destination has taken over the Santa Monica Pier through Wednesday, offering World Cup watch parties, celebrity appearances and a unique entry mechanic that requires visitors to score a goal before they can get inside.

The Michelob ULTRA Pitchside Club, located at 200 Santa Monica Pier, opened to the public June 12 and runs through June 25 as part of the brand's activation as the Official Beer Sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2026. Admission is free but requires an advance timed-entry reservation at michelobultra.com/pitchsideclub.

The venue's signature entry mechanic — kicking a ball past a goalkeeper-bouncer — sets it apart from traditional fan festivals. Once inside, visitors can watch live FIFA World Cup matches, test their skills against a virtual Lionel Messi in a "G.O.A.T." challenge, customize jerseys at a Hypebeast-powered station and take photos with the newly designed Superior Player of the Match Trophy created by artist Victor Solomon.

Programming has included live shows by soccer podcast Men in Blazers and a Mexican National Team celebration on June 18 tied to the Mexico vs. South Korea match.

After the Santa Monica run concludes, the Pitchside Club moves to The Standard Biergarten in New York City from July 14–19 for the FIFA World Cup final.

Register at michelobultra.com/pitchsideclub.