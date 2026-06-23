The Santa Monica Police Department safely resolved an incident at Santa Monica Place on Monday involving an individual experiencing a mental health crisis, taking the person into custody without injury.

Specially trained Crisis Negotiation Team personnel, patrol officers and the Santa Monica Fire Department worked together to de-escalate the situation and bring it to a safe resolution. The individual will be transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation, police said.

While first responders managed the incident, portions of the immediate area were restricted out of an abundance of caution. Northbound 2nd Street was closed between Colorado Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard during the response. Police said there was no known threat to the broader community and asked the public to avoid the area while emergency personnel worked.

The department thanked community members, businesses and visitors affected by the temporary street closures and area restrictions for their patience and cooperation.

Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis or emotional distress can call or text 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, to reach trained counselors 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In an emergency or when there is an immediate threat to safety, call 911.

Edited by SMDP Staff