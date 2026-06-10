Los Angeles County has entered a new phase of wildfire recovery following the devastating 2025 Eaton and Palisades fires, according to a new economic analysis released by the Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) and the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation's Institute for Applied Economics (LAEDC).

The two wildfires erupted hours apart in the Los Angeles area and killed 31 people, destroyed roughly 16,250 structures and became the costliest wildfire disaster in U.S. history despite burning a combined 37,469 acres — modest by California standards.

The Palisades Fire ignited around 10:30 a.m. and burned 23,448 acres across Pacific Palisades, Malibu and Topanga, destroying 6,837 structures. The Eaton Fire began around 6:18 p.m. and burned 14,021 acres in Altadena and foothill communities near Pasadena, destroying 9,418 structures. Both were fully contained Jan. 31.

Hurricane-force Santa Ana winds with gusts approaching 100 mph drove the fires through dense urban neighborhoods, spreading structure-to-structure rather than through wildland. Insured losses reached approximately $40 billion, with total economic losses estimated between $95 billion and $275 billion depending on methodology.

The disasters triggered an insurance market crisis, political fallout including the firing of the Los Angeles fire chief, and an ongoing threat to Altadena's historically Black community, where nearly half of Black households were destroyed or sustained major damage.

The third installment of Los Angeles Wildfires: An Economic Update finds that while rebuilding activity and business reactivation show encouraging signs, full recovery remains a long road — one measured not just by construction, but by residents returning home, schools reopening, businesses unlocking their doors, and neighborhoods reclaiming daily life.

Among the report's most striking findings: 26.7% of destroyed structures have received rebuild permits, a pace the report says is on par with the fastest-recovering wildfires in the country, including the Tubbs and Marshall fires. However, only 0.47% of structures have completed reconstruction and received occupancy approval. From permit application to issuance, the process took an average of 79 days across both fire areas.

Business reactivation rates surged in the fourth quarter of 2025, rising well above county averages, and new business entry rates also grew during that period. However, local hiring activity has not kept pace. Place-referenced job postings declined 8.2% in Altadena, 21.1% in Altadena and Eaton-related postings, and 38.4% in Palisades-related postings during 2025.

At the same time, demand grew for recovery-related occupations — including construction managers, project managers, environmental specialists, social workers and field operations personnel — signaling a labor market shaped by the ongoing recovery effort.

Mobility data underscores how much displacement persists. Metro routes most affected by the fires remained 17.7% below pre-fire ridership levels as of the first quarter of 2026. Pasadena Transit, by contrast, exceeded its adjusted pre-fire baseline by 22.6%.

The economic toll on households is substantial. Annual localized household spending losses are estimated at $79 million in the Palisades area and $73.6 million in the Eaton Fire area — representing more than $150 million in lost local spending each year. Approximately 38% of survivors have already exhausted or will soon exhaust their displacement assistance coverage.

County officials emphasized that the data points to a critical link between residents returning and the broader revival of community services.

"Recovery isn't just rebuilding — it is a family finally coming home, a business turning its sign to 'open,' a neighborhood full of life and a sense of belonging," said Los Angeles County Third District Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath. "We're not done until our communities are fully back on their feet."

Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger noted the report offers a fuller picture of progress. "Looking at this broad range of indicators gives us a more complete understanding of where recovery is advancing and where additional support may be needed," she said.

Kelly LoBianco, director of the LA County Department of Economic Opportunity, said reoccupation is central to all other recovery indicators. "When residents return, schools, small businesses, healthcare providers, transit systems, and other neighborhood-serving institutions can begin to recover alongside them," she said.

The report drew on data from the U.S. Postal Service, California Employment Development Department, Light cast job postings, Metro and Pasadena Transit ridership figures, and information on schools, healthcare and food access.

The full report and briefing materials are available at laedc.org/laedc-los-angeles-wildfires-economic-update-3. Fire-impacted workers and businesses can find resources at opportunity.lacounty.gov/how-we-help/emergency-resources.

Edited by SMDP Staff