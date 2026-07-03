As Independence Day festivities get underway, Santa Monica and Los Angeles County officials are urging residents to leave fireworks to the professionals — warning that illegal use carries stiff fines, potential jail time and the risk of catastrophic injury or death.

All fireworks are illegal in Santa Monica, including those marketed as "safe and sane." Violators face fines of up to $1,000, up to six months in jail, or both. Residents who witness illegal fireworks use are asked to call the city's non-emergency line at 310-458-8849. For emergencies, dial 911.

"Your firefighters and police officers are here to ensure your safety," city officials said in a statement. "Together, let's keep our community safe this Fourth of July."

The warnings extend beyond legal consequences. Nationally, fireworks start more than 30,000 fires each year and cause thousands of injuries annually. Even sparklers — often considered harmless — account for roughly a quarter of all fireworks-related emergency room visits. Officials also note that fireworks can negatively affect veterans, older adults and children.

Keep Pets Indoors

With the holiday approaching, animal welfare advocates are raising alarms about the toll fireworks take on pets.

SPCA LA is urging pet owners to take precautions before Saturday, warning that fear and anxiety caused by fireworks frequently cause dogs and cats to bolt from home — driving a surge in animals ending up in shelters every year following the Fourth of July.

The organization recommends ensuring pets have current ID tags and are microchipped, with up-to-date contact information on file. During fireworks, animals should be kept indoors with windows and curtains closed to reduce noise and flashing lights. Owners are encouraged to create a calm, comfortable space with familiar toys, treats, bedding and soft background music.

SPCA LA also cautions against tying up dogs as a way to prevent them from running away, and urges parents to remind children not to tease or frighten pets with sparklers or firecrackers.

"It is ideal if at least one family member can stay home with the pet, and especially so if you know they will be in distress," the organization said.

Santa Monica echoed those recommendations, advising residents who have pets to keep them indoors and to confirm that microchip ID information is current. Residents whose pets go missing should contact their local animal care services department.

County Cracks Down on Illegal Operations

At the county level, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman is vowing aggressive prosecution of those who manufacture, transport, store or sell illegal fireworks ahead of the holiday.

His office has filed charges in several recent cases involving staggering quantities of illegal explosives. In late June, four individuals were charged after approximately 8,500 pounds of illegal commercial fireworks — along with improvised explosive devices — were seized from a storage facility in East Los Angeles. Each faces up to 17 years and four months in county jail if convicted.

In a separate South Los Angeles case, four family members face felony charges after authorities discovered more than 37,000 pounds of commercially manufactured fireworks throughout their residence, including two accessory dwelling units and two storage sheds. A child also lived in the home. Two of the defendants face additional child abuse charges.

Among the largest seizures cited by the DA's office: an anonymous tip in 2024 led investigators to a Gardena storage unit containing 75 tons — 150,000 pounds — of illegal mortar-style fireworks.

The consequences have proven fatal in other cases. On May 9, a garage fire in the Jefferson Park neighborhood of Los Angeles killed a 26-year-old man after explosions and fireworks ignited the structure. In January, two brothers were killed in a massive explosion at a Bell Gardens apartment. And on July 3, 2025, a commercial-grade fireworks blast in the Pacoima neighborhood killed one man, gravely injured a woman, injured four others and destroyed multiple homes.

"Celebrations with illegal fireworks and explosives are not harmless entertainment," Hochman said. "These devices can kill people, causing devastating injuries and destroying entire neighborhoods."

All fireworks, including so-called safe and sane varieties, are also illegal for personal use or possession in the City of Los Angeles and throughout unincorporated Los Angeles County.

Legal Shows Available Nearby

Pacific Palisades. Kids under 6 enter the fireworks show for free. Gates open at 8 pm for the fireworks show; the sky lights up at 9 pm. Bring camping chairs and blankets. VIP parking is available; locals are encouraged to walk due to limited parking. Strollers welcome.

Marina Del Rey. Find a spot around Marina Del Rey to watch the fireworks over the water. Public lots open for paid parking. Sound systems for corresponding music set up at Burton Chace Park and around Marina Village.