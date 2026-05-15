 Skip to content
SMDP
Sign in Subscribe

Saint Monica's Class of 1956 keeps friendships alive after 70 years

By Maaz Alin
Eight alumni from Saint Monica's High School in Santa Monica, Class of 1956, gathered together at a lunch reunion 70 years after graduation, holding their high school yearbook The Compass
Class: Saint Monica's High School Class of 1956 friends still meet for lunch 70 years after graduating. (Courtesy image)
Published:
0 |
Share to X Share to Bluesky Share to Facebook Share to LinkedIn Share by email

Seventy years after graduating from Saint Monica's High School in 1956, a close-knit group of eight alumni still gathers for lunch two or three times a year, keeping alive the friendships that first took root in their teenage days.

Their lunch gatherings are filled with laughter, easy conversation and the kind of camaraderie that only decades of shared history can build. The group often reflects with gratitude on the education they received at Saint Monica's from the Sisters of the Holy Name of Jesus and Mary for the girls and the Brothers of Saint Patrick for the boys, crediting the educators with shaping their character and work ethic.

Inevitably, someone brings along a copy of The Compass, their high school yearbook, and the group leans in together, flipping through its pages to revisit old photos, inside jokes and memories of school dances, classroom antics and favorite teachers.

What began as youthful bonds has matured into a lasting tradition — a testament to the enduring power of friendship and the simple joy of remembering where it all began.

The Mariners alumni are: Jean Villaryo Brown, Toni Rubini Colvin, Yolanda Ponce Landis, Maryvon Laumann Kraetsch, Ted Elliott, Bob O'Neill, George Junger and Jim Ziegler.

Edited by SMDP Staff

Tags: Education SMMUSD samohi
0 |
Share to X Share to Bluesky Share to Facebook Share to LinkedIn Share by email

Maaz Alin

All articles

Comments

Sign in or become a SMDP member to join the conversation.

Sign in or Subscribe