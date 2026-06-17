Santa Monica is accepting applications for its new Restorative Justice Commission, with a deadline of July 8.

Commission members will be appointed by the City Council and must be Santa Monica residents. Each appointee should have subject matter expertise relevant to restorative justice or lived experience representing communities impacted by past and present inequities.

The City Council established the seven-member commission last month as part of the city's new Restorative Justice Program, one of the largest locally funded restorative justice initiatives of its kind. In January, the council approved a framework for the program along with a $3.5 million dedicated Restorative Justice Fund.

Once seated, the commission will be charged with developing program criteria, eligibility standards and oversight mechanisms.

Applications are available now on the city's website. To learn more and to apply, visit smgov.net/departments/clerk/boards.

Edited by SMDP Staff