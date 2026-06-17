The Santa Monica Airport Conversion Project is set to receive a $10 million Proposition 4 Climate Bond grant from California to advance state and city goals of improving access to nature, parks and the outdoors.

"I am so excited about this transformative state investment that will improve our city and region for the better," said state Sen. Ben Allen, author of Proposition 4 and former chair of the Natural Resources budget subcommittee. "It recognizes the ability nature and recreational spaces have to improve the health and wellbeing of the surrounding communities. The scale of this park would provide a generational change that our residents will benefit from long into the future, and I appreciate Santa Monica's leadership that is helping provide this opportunity for local families."

Expanding park access was among the community resilience initiatives voters approved in 2024 through Proposition 4's $10 billion investment proposal. Local governments and organizations are now being considered for grants supporting natural resource preservation, water quality, fire prevention and management, clean air and energy, and similar advancements.

The conversion project is a historic effort to transform roughly 192 acres of airport land into a metropolitan park, delivering a community-centered public space to an urban area in need of greater park access and expanding opportunities for sports, arts, culture and conservation.

"This $10 million award is a meaningful step toward realizing what Santa Monica has long envisioned for this land," Mayor Caroline Torosis said. "The airport conversion gives us a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create something lasting: new open space, restored habitat, and infrastructure that will serve residents for decades to come."

The investment improves the city's position to receive further public and private financing. A portion of the funding will help the city complete feasibility and environmental review to advance the land conversion.

Edited by SMDP Staff