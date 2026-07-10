Santa Monica Block Fest Returns to Energize Downtown with Music, Food, Local Businesses and World Cup Spirit

What began as a series of creative pop-up events has quickly evolved into one of Downtown Santa Monica's signature community gatherings. This Saturday, July 11, Santa Monica Block Fest Vol. V, "SMBF," will transform three blocks of the Third Street Promenade into an open-air celebration of music, food, local businesses and FIFA World Cup excitement. Building on the momentum of more than 20,000 attendees at June's festival, organizers anticipate an even larger turnout as residents and visitors gather for an evening of live electronic music, a night market, food vendors and screenings of the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal matches.

Produced by YAPPY STUDIOS, QuickServe and Beat Repeat in partnership with the City of Santa Monica and Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. (DTSM), the free festival has become much more than a music event. Organizers say its mission has always been to create an accessible community experience while helping revitalize Downtown Santa Monica and drive business to local merchants. "We wanted to recreate that feeling of going to a music festival with your friends, but on a smaller, more accessible scale," said Nina Vukcevic, co-founder of YAPPY STUDIOS. Before launching Block Fest, she and her team organized a series of pop-up experiences throughout West Los Angeles, transforming unexpected venues from Mel's Diner to the Heal the Bay Aquarium and even pickleball courts - into community gathering spaces. "The fact that it's free means anyone can come, regardless of age or background. That's incredibly important to us."

That vision found a partner in Santa Monica Block Fest founder Peter Trinh, who recognized the opportunity to bring new energy to one of the city's most iconic public spaces. "Block Fest was essentially created to bring people together to celebrate the community, spotlight everything that makes Santa Monica special, and support our local businesses while creating a really welcoming experience for everyone."

Since launching in October 2025, Block Fest has continued to grow with each edition, drawing thousands of attendees back to the Promenade while creating new opportunities for restaurants, retailers, artists and entrepreneurs. For organizers, however, attendance numbers only tell part of the story.

Some of the most meaningful feedback has come from longtime residents who tell organizers the Promenade once again feels alive. "People come up to us and say, 'This reminds me of what the Promenade felt like when I was growing up in the '90s,'" Vukcevic said. "People flood our messages asking how they can volunteer or become involved because they see what we're building for the community."

Supporting local businesses remains at the heart of the festival's mission. More than 20 food vendors and local makers will line Arizona Avenue as part of the expanding night market, complementing the surrounding restaurants and retailers while encouraging attendees to explore the entire downtown district. Fan-favorite Villa's Tacos, recently featured during the Super Bowl halftime show, returns alongside a rotating lineup of local culinary vendors and merchants. "We're seeing increased sales and increased activity," Trinh said. "It allows us to showcase artists, small businesses and entrepreneurs in a way that really hasn't existed before."

DTSM's CEO Debbie Lee said the festival continues to demonstrate the importance of community programming in supporting the city's economic vitality. "Santa Monica Block Fest continues to showcase the best of Downtown Santa Monica, bringing together residents and visitors for unforgettable nights of music, dining, and community. Building on the success of our June event, Vol. V is another opportunity to support our local businesses while showcasing the vibrant, welcoming atmosphere that makes Downtown Santa Monica unique," Lee said.

Organizers say Block Fest is also designed to evolve with every edition. In addition to multiple stages featuring house, bass house and tech house DJs, this month's event expands with new experiences, including live band karaoke at Barney's Beanery, additional late-night programming and enhanced entertainment throughout the district. Their long-term vision is to continue growing the event as a recurring monthly tradition, held on the second Saturday of each month, giving residents and visitors another reason to return to downtown year-round.

Accessibility remains another defining principle. While many large-scale music festivals continue to see ticket prices climb into the hundreds of dollars, Block Fest remains free, creating an inclusive experience where families, young adults and first-time concertgoers can all participate.

This year's festival also continues its partnership with Waymo as the event's official ride-hail partner. Organizers say the collaboration reflects their commitment to making transportation easier while encouraging responsible travel to and from the event. Festivalgoers can receive 30% off their first three Waymo rides using promo code SMBF26, helping reduce congestion and making it easier for attendees to enjoy Santa Monica's Entertainment Zone and downtown businesses safely.

As Santa Monica continues welcoming visitors through a summer filled with World Cup programming and community events, SMBF has become more than a one-night celebration. It has emerged as a reflection of the city's evolving identity, one where music, food, culture and local businesses come together to create memorable public experiences while reinforcing Downtown Santa Monica as one of Southern California's premier gathering places.