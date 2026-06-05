Santa Monica Brew Works is marking the 100th anniversary of Route 66 with the release of End of the Trail Pale Ale, a limited-edition beer available beginning June 5.

The 5.6% ABV pale ale was crafted by head brewer Avery Colomb and features notes of bright citrus, floral aromatics and subtle tropical fruit. The label was designed by local artist Matthew Ehrmann, a lifelong Santa Monica resident whose work draws on the spirit of the American West.

Santa Monica is widely recognized as the western terminus of Route 66, the legendary highway stretching from Chicago to the Pacific. The city is marking the centennial with a yearlong celebration.

The beer made its exclusive debut June 4 at the Santa Monica Pier during a Route 66 Centennial event. Beginning June 5, it is available on draft and in limited-release 16-ounce cans at the brewery's tasting room, where Ehrmann will also host a pop-up gallery exhibition.

"Crisp, refreshing and endlessly drinkable, End of the Trail Pale Ale is a toast to the miles traveled and the stories collected along Route 66," said Co-Founder and CEO Scott Francis.

Visitors and locals are invited to explore the citywide centennial celebration by visiting santamonica.com.

Edited by SMDP Staff