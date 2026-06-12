Santa Monica celebrates the class of 2026

Students from Santa Monica, Malibu and Olympic high schools marked the end of their academic journeys this month as the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District celebrated its Class of 2026 graduates in a series of ceremonies and recognition events honoring academic achievement, cultural heritage and career readiness.

Superintendent Dr. Antonio Shelton congratulated graduates from all three high schools, as well as adult education completers and students advancing from elementary and middle school programs.

"Reaching this milestone represents years of hard work, growth, resilience and determination," Shelton wrote in a message to the school community. "We are incredibly proud of all you have accomplished and excited to see the many paths you will pursue in the years ahead."

Samohi, Malibu, Olympic Mark Milestone

At Santa Monica High School, known as Samohi, graduates celebrated alongside families, staff and community members in a ceremony honoring the Class of 2026. The district's largest high school graduating class was recognized for perseverance and commitment as students prepared to move on to college and careers.

Malibu High School's graduates were similarly celebrated, with the district noting that their years in Malibu helped shape them as "thoughtful, capable individuals ready to take on new challenges."

Olympic High School, which serves students through an alternative pathway to graduation, also honored its Class of 2026. The district recognized those graduates for a journey that was "uniquely your own, shaped by perseverance, growth and determination."

Specialty Programs Recognized

Beyond the main graduation ceremonies, SMMUSD hosted a series of stole ceremonies and special events honoring students who completed specialized academic pathways.

Santa Monica High School's Career Technical Education program held a luncheon and stole ceremony for graduating seniors enrolled in career-focused pathways, with guests touring the Exploration Building, which provides hands-on, industry-aligned learning experiences.

The school's Project-Based Learning Pathway also celebrated its Class of 2026 seniors with a separate stole ceremony attended by family members, staff and peers.

The district's Spanish Dual Immersion Program marked its 29th annual Recognition of Graduating Seniors ceremony at Edison Language Academy, where graduating seniors received stoles recognizing their achievement of bilingualism, biliteracy and cultural proficiency. The program begins at Edison Language Academy, continues through John Adams Middle School and culminates at Santa Monica High School. John Adams Middle School also separately recognized its immersion students completing eighth grade.

Cultural Celebrations Honor Heritage

Several ceremonies specifically highlighted cultural identity and heritage alongside academic achievement.

Santa Monica High School held its 30th Annual Rites of Passage Ceremony, honoring African American and Black graduates. The event brought together students, families, alumni, staff and community members, with graduates receiving commemorative stoles.

The Black African American Parent Advisory Committee hosted a separate Rite of Passage Ceremony for middle school students transitioning to high school, recognizing students' achievements while honoring their cultural identity.

The Puente parent group hosted a graduation celebration for Santa Monica High School seniors honoring Latino heritage and culture. Graduating seniors received custom-designed stoles recognizing their leadership and commitment to cultural pride.

Middle School, Elementary Completions

The celebration extended beyond the high schools, with middle school culmination ceremonies held at John Adams Middle School, Lincoln Middle School, Malibu Middle School and Santa Monica Alternative School House.

Fifth-grade promotion ceremonies were held at Edison Language Academy, Franklin, Grant, Malibu, McKinley, Roosevelt, Webster and Will Rogers Learning Community elementary schools.

Samohi seniors continued a longstanding district tradition by returning to their former elementary schools in caps and gowns for "Clap Out" visits, congratulating younger students and marking the full arc of their K-12 journeys.

Additional Milestones

SMMUSD's Adult Education program also held its own graduation, recognizing completers for their dedication to building new opportunities for themselves and their families.

The district celebrated 103 students who earned reclassification as English proficient, recognizing years of work toward multilingual achievement.

Twenty district employees were honored at a retirement celebration, recognized for years of service to students and school communities.

Student board members Haley Castanaza of Santa Monica High School, Ailis Kinney and Antony Wangsuo Baihu of Malibu High School and Anthony Romeall of Olympic High School were also thanked for their service during the 2025-26 school year.

The first day of the 2026-27 school year is scheduled for Aug. 20.