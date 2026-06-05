The Santa Monica City Council voted last week to authorize the city manager to execute a Memorandum of Understanding with the California Coastal Commission, setting a collaborative path toward certifying the city's first comprehensive Local Coastal Program.

The LCP consists of a Land Use Plan, containing coastal policies, and an Implementation Plan, which functions as a zoning ordinance for the coastal zone. Building on a draft Coastal Land Use Plan from 2018, the MOU establishes communication protocols and coordination frameworks between the city and the commission.

Once certified, the LCP would give Santa Monica greater local approval authority over temporary events, commercial improvements, outdoor dining, residential development and transportation projects in the coastal zone — which includes much of downtown Santa Monica, including Third Street Promenade — while maintaining protections consistent with the California Coastal Act.

"By committing to work directly with the California Coastal Commission to complete our Local Coastal Program, we are building a faster, clearer path for projects in our coastal zone," said Mayor Caroline Torosis. "That means less delay, less uncertainty, and more local decision-making power."

The city plans to begin the new process with the Coastal Commission in July 2026, with a goal of certifying the final LCP by the end of 2027.

Edited by SMDP Staff