World Cup fever took a back seat for one evening as about 1,100 graduates from Santa Monica College's Class of 2026 crossed the stage Tuesday, June 16, at the college's Corsair Field.

This year, the college awarded 13,264 degrees and certificates to 7,068 students, including 3,050 students who earned more than one degree or certificate. The graduating class was the second largest in the college's history.

SMC's 96th commencement was live streamed on the college's website so that families and well-wishers around the world could take part. As of last fall, the college's international student body represented 101 nations.

Among the noteworthy statistics from this year's class: 23 Bachelor of Science in Interaction Design degrees were conferred, along with 409 Noncredit Certificates of Completion and 457 Certificates of Competency. The youngest graduate, age 16, earned an Associate of Science in Computer Science, while the oldest, age 85, earned three Noncredit Certificates of Competency in English as a Second Language.

The class included 702 international students, 690 students with disabilities, 375 Scholars students, 197 EOPS students and four foster youths. It was 58.4% female, 38.6% male and 3% nonbinary or unreported.

The ceremony featured an address by student speaker Madeline Davis, who is transferring to Emerson College this fall. SMC Superintendent/President Dr. Kathryn E. Jeffery delivered the "Salutation," SMC Board of Trustees Chair Dr. Sion Roy gave the "Welcome," and SMC Academic Senate President Vicenta Arrizon delivered a "Faculty Challenge."

Graduate stories, additional statistics and more information are available in the 2026 Commencement Program (PDF) at smc.edu/commencement.

Edited by SMDP Staff