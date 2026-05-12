The Santa Monica Conservancy will host a free, block-party-style gathering on Sunday, May 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Preservation Resource Center at the historic Shotgun House.

The event will be held at the Shotgun House at 2520 Second St. Registration is available online at smc.givecloud.co/10thbirthday.

Built in 1897 and recognized as the last intact "shotgun house" in Santa Monica, the structure has experienced multiple relocations, careful restoration and long-term care by the community. Since 2016, the Shotgun House has served as a resource for residents, visitors, property owners, students, young professionals and others interested in how historic places tell community stories.

"The Shotgun House reflects what is possible when a community comes together to care for its history," said Mario Fonda-Bonardi, president of the Santa Monica Conservancy. "This anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate that work, and to welcome others to experience the site and take part in its ongoing stewardship."

The event will feature live music, light bites, a "10th Birthday" cake, Shotgun House storytelling and recognition of the community that helped save the structure from demolition in 1997. The Conservancy will also recognize attorney Ken Kutcher of Harding Larmore Kutcher & Kozal LLP, who provided pro-bono legal advice for the Shotgun House and is a longtime supporter of the Conservancy's work.

To commemorate the anniversary, the Conservancy is launching the Birthday Benefactors initiative, a $100 donation campaign to support continued stewardship of the Shotgun House. Birthday Benefactors will have their names placed on a large birthday card displayed at the event and inside the Shotgun House for one year.

Interested parties may RSVP and sign the "10th Birthday" card in advance at smc.givecloud.co/10thbirthday.

Edited by SMDP Staff