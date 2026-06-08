The Santa Monica Elks Lodge will host a Flag Day celebration Thursday, June 11, at 1040 Pico Blvd. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. for $15, followed by a ceremony at 7 p.m. The event is open to all.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks played a foundational role in establishing Flag Day, observed nationally on June 14. The Elks were the first fraternal organization to mandate the holiday's observance, a patriotic tradition the organization continues to mark each year nationwide.

Edited by SMDP Staff