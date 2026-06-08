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Santa Monica Elks Lodge to Host Flag Day Ceremony June 11

By Maaz Alin
Santa Monica Elks Lodge Flag Day ceremony at 1040 Pico Boulevard
Ceremony: Santa Monica Elks Lodge hosts Flag Day dinner and ceremony June 11 at 1040 Pico Blvd. (Courtesy Image)
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The Santa Monica Elks Lodge will host a Flag Day celebration Thursday, June 11, at 1040 Pico Blvd. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. for $15, followed by a ceremony at 7 p.m. The event is open to all.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks played a foundational role in establishing Flag Day, observed nationally on June 14. The Elks were the first fraternal organization to mandate the holiday's observance, a patriotic tradition the organization continues to mark each year nationwide.

Edited by SMDP Staff

Tags: Community Pico
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Maaz Alin

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