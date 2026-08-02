City planners have begun crafting a long-term blueprint for the future of Santa Monica's beach and its landmark pier, launching a roughly two-year effort that will cover nearly 250 acres of the city's most heavily used public space.

Senior Park Planner Tony Lopez introduced the Beach and Pier Vision Plan to the Planning Commission on July 15, describing the project as the first step in a lengthy process expected to reshape how residents and visitors experience the coastline.

"This is merely an introduction that we are starting the project," Lopez told commissioners, adding that no formal documentation has yet begun.

The initiative grows directly out of the city's broader Parks and Recreation Vision Plan, which the City Council adopted in January. Lopez said that plan has already produced results, including cross-department grant awards and more than $200,000 in park improvements guided by its prioritization matrices. The beach and pier effort was identified as "action number four" within that document.

The scope of the new plan dwarfs its predecessor. While the Parks and Recreation Vision Plan addressed 144 acres of park space, the beach and pier study spans about 245 acres, including parking lots. "As you can imagine, this task ahead of us is going to be a very large one," Lopez said.

Lopez said the roughly two-year timeline is intentional. It will allow the city to absorb lessons from a string of major events, including the recently concluded World Cup, the 2027 Super Bowl and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. "By the time this plan is complete, we will have been able to fold in some of those learnings," he said.

Internal staff meetings began in February. Outreach to boards, commissions and outside stakeholders is planned through the summer and fall, with targeted demographic and general population surveys, along with pop-up events on the beach, expected in late 2026 and into 2027. The work is being coordinated with updates to the city's Local Coastal Program.

Lopez said early discussions are deliberately broad, built around three "30,000 foot level" questions about lessons learned, opportunities for improvement and "blue sky" ideas for the future. Those questions, he said, will grow more specific as community input shapes draft recommendations.

Commissioners offered a range of feedback. Commissioner Shawn Landres urged staff to make accessibility a guiding principle and to consult the city's disabilities and human services commissions. He pointed to equipment that lets wheelchairs reach the water's edge, an investment he estimated at a few tens of thousands of dollars. "The principle that I would lean on is accessibility, making sure we're building a truly accessible infrastructure," he said.

Commissioner Nina Fresco emphasized preserving the coast's character. "My first thought was to make sure that the pier and the beach remain family-friendly places," she said, contrasting that goal with the arrival of digital billboards and open-carry liquor on the promenade. She urged that any new amenities be kept minimal, saying the beach already "seems a little cluttered with signage and utilities." Fresco also praised the coastal bluff as a natural feature that is "constantly changing and is beautiful" and worth protecting.

Dining drew questions as well. Commissioner Josh Hamilton asked why the beach offers few sit-down restaurants beyond Back on the Beach. Staff pointed to Proposition S, a voter-approved measure that established a beach overlay limiting dining establishments to roughly 2,000 square feet.

Commissioner Jacob Wasserman focused on mobility, calling Pacific Coast Highway "a dangerous, terrible thing between us and our beach" and suggesting a rebuilt Pier Bridge be reserved for pedestrians. He also pressed for statistically representative surveys rather than reliance on open-house attendance.

Water quality surfaced repeatedly. Commissioner Leslie Lambert said the bay is "really not that safe to swim" and questioned who bears responsibility. Lopez said the city is arranging stakeholder meetings with the Bay Foundation and its Office of Sustainability and Environment. Commissioner Jim Ries offered a more immediate warning, urging staff to watch the pier's condition ahead of a predicted El Niño.

Planning staff also confirmed the beach is drawing interest for the 2028 Games, with the French delegation set to occupy the Annenberg Community Beach House and a "Nation's Village" planned near Crescent Bay Park.

Lopez said he would return to the commission as themes such as mobility, experience and vision come into sharper focus. "I'm looking forward to this process," he said.