As Santa Monica works to reshape both its reality and its reputation, city and business leaders gathered recently with a shared message: the city’s comeback will not be driven by a single project or marketing campaign, but by rebuilding confidence through collaboration, investment and a renewed focus on the fundamentals.

That message anchored the Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce’s annual Toast to Santa Monica and Board Installation Gala at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, where civic, business and nonprofit leaders came together to install the Chamber’s new Board of Directors, recognize community leaders and reaffirm a shared commitment to the city’s future.

City Manager Oliver Chi acknowledged that while Santa Monica has made meaningful progress, perception remains one of the city’s greatest challenges. “Perception is something we’re all looking to overcome,” Chi said.

Rather than searching for a single solution, Chi said Santa Monica’s recovery requires discipline and long-term commitment. “The easy answer is to find one business or launch one marketing campaign,” he said. “But I don’t think that’s the right answer. We’re not going to get Santa Monica back by chance. We’re going to get there through discipline and by getting our house back in order.”

Chi reflected on the challenges the city has faced in recent years, including financial pressures, declining reserves, storefront vacancies and the lasting impacts of the pandemic. “Without the basics, we can’t get back to being Santa Monica,” he said.

Instead of managing decline, Chi said city leaders made a conscious decision to rebuild from the ground up. “We stopped managing decline and started rebuilding the foundation.”

That foundation, he said, includes cleaner streets, increased public safety, more efficient permitting, improved city services and creating an environment where businesses can succeed. “There is still so much more work to do,” Chi said. “But I’ve never been more hopeful.”

Recent activity along the Third Street Promenade, he added, reinforces that optimism. “What we’ve seen over the last several weeks proves people still want to be here. If we all do our part collectively, we can recreate what made Santa Monica so special,” Chi said. He encouraged the business community to continue partnering with the city. “Take that step forward with us.”

Welcoming attendees, Interim Chamber President and CEO Genevieve Morrill, who recently stepped into the leadership role following a distinguished career leading the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, said the organization exists to be the voice of Santa Monica's business community during both prosperous and challenging times. "It is my distinct honor to serve as your Interim Chamber President and CEO," Morrill said. "Chambers of Commerce serve as the first responders for the business community. Our most important role is to advocate on your behalf and represent your interests at every level of government."

Reflecting on the challenges businesses have faced from the pandemic and labor disruptions to inflation, devastating fires and housing pressures - Morrill said the Chamber's mission has never been more important. "Business is not a dirty word," she said. "It is a vital cog in our economic wheel. When businesses succeed, our entire community succeeds. We all rise together."

Morrill described Santa Monica as "one community," bringing together businesses, residents and visitors alike, and expressed optimism about the city's future. "This city is on a comeback," she said. "We're incredibly excited about all the great things ahead."

Incoming Board Chair Addie Van Gessel built on that message, emphasizing the importance of strengthening the relationship between City Hall and the business community. “The partnership being built between city government and the business community means more than people know,” Van Gessel said. “When we work together, we create the kind of environment where businesses can thrive and where Santa Monica can continue moving forward.”

She later invited attendees to raise a toast to Santa Monica, reminding the audience that the city's renaissance will be built not only in City Hall, but in its restaurants, storefronts, offices and through the people continuing to invest in the community every day.

The Chamber also recognized three individuals whose leadership has helped shape Santa Monica’s business and civic community.

Longtime community volunteer and civic leader Neil Carrey received the Nat Trives Award, recognizing more than four decades of service to Santa Monica. “I truly love Santa Monica,” Carrey said while accepting the honor. “I’ve dedicated a lot of time and effort over the last 46 years, but I’ve gotten far more out of it than I’ve ever given. I feel fortunate to have been given the opportunity to help others—and more importantly, the understanding that I must.”

Kara Block received the Chair Award for her leadership of the Chamber’s Leadership Committee and her commitment to fostering collaboration between business leaders and public agencies. “The Leadership Committee creates opportunities for businesses, professionals and government to come together,” Block said. “Those conversations help us address challenges, create opportunities and build a healthy and thriving Santa Monica.”

The Business Leader Award was presented to Jeremy Rawitch, managing director of communications and external affairs at RAND and vice chair of the Chamber’s Board of Directors, for his leadership advancing collaboration between the research community, business leaders and policymakers. “Helping businesses thrive and helping our community thrive is ultimately what the Chamber is about,” Rawitch said. “None of this happens in a vacuum. It takes partnerships, and it takes an entire community working together.”

Closing the evening, Councilmember Dan Hall looked ahead to Santa Monica’s future, pointing to growing momentum as the city prepares to welcome global attention through major sporting events, expanded tourism and continued investment.