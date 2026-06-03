This past month, the Santa Monica Pacific Palisades Lions Club held its first Comedy Night fundraiser at Bergamot Station Arts Center on Sunday, May 17. Hosted at The Crow, the event was a well-attended and successful evening filled with laughter from eight comedians, each bringing their own fresh style to the stage. Thanks to the support of the community, we are excited to expand our ability to provide funding to local nonprofit organizations, many of which are facing increased demand for services.

On Memorial Day, Lions members participated in the annual remembrance ceremony at Woodlawn Cemetery hosted by Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Lions Kathy Boole, Alan Parr, and Pam Andrews presented a beautiful red, white, and blue wreath in honor of the men and women who have served our country.

The club has one more meeting on June 3 before taking a summer break during July. It will also mark our final meeting at the Santa Monica Elks Lodge before relocating to a new Santa Monica meeting location, which will be announced at the meeting.

Meanwhile, plans are underway for our annual installation dinner for the new board on August 3 at Del Rey Yacht Club. The new District Governor for District 4-L3, Frances Lee, will serve as the installing officer. We are happy to have Carol Ann Emmitt as our incoming president, providing her inspiring leadership after several times in this position.

The Santa Monica Pacific Palisades Lions Club is always interested in new ideas and opportunities to support programs and projects that strengthen the Westside community. If you see a need in the community or have a passion for a project that could make a difference, we would love to hear from you. That spirit of service is what Lions Clubs are all about.

If you are interested in meeting new friends and becoming more involved in your community, consider joining us as a guest at our Wednesday, June 3 Lions Club dinner meeting at 6:00 p.m. at the Santa Monica Elks Lodge, located at 1040 Pico Boulevard. RSVP to Kingsley Fife at 310-367-2679 or smpplionsclub@gmail.com.