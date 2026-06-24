The Santa Monica Pacific Palisades Lions Club meeting this June was what we call a working meeting. Members assessed the success of our Comedy Night fundraiser and discussed bringing it back in 2027, tied up loose ends from the 2025–26 fiscal year, welcomed a prospective new member, John, and heard from our incoming executive committee about plans for the new Lions year beginning July 1.

This is always an exciting time for Lions around the world because the 108th annual Lions Clubs International Convention is taking place in Hong Kong. During the convention, new international leadership is installed and shares its vision for the coming year.

One of Lions International's priorities this past year has been Mission 1.5, a global membership initiative focused on growing Lions membership worldwide. Our club rose to the challenge, welcoming six new members this year.

We are always looking for individuals who are passionate about the environment, youth empowerment, humanitarian service, addressing food insecurity, or improving health in our communities. We welcome new ideas and opportunities to support these causes. While we remain committed to the traditions that have guided Lions for more than a century, we also recognize the importance of flexibility and adapting to meet today's challenges. Joining Lions is great chance to broaden your vision, while adding a human connection to your networking and social engagement, and make a positive impact in the community.

One inspiring example of passion and service was Helen Keller. In 1925, she addressed the Lions Clubs International Convention and challenged Lions to become "knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness." Lions accepted that challenge, and ever since, sight-related programs have been a cornerstone of our service efforts.

Lions have played a significant role in the fight against river blindness by supporting the distribution of hundreds of millions of treatments and helping train community volunteers in Africa and Latin America. Our commitment to vision programs also includes simple but meaningful local efforts, such as collecting, refurbishing, and distributing eyeglasses.

To find locations where you can donate gently used eyeglasses, visit the SMPP Lions website - www.e-clubhouse.org and click Donate Your Eyeglasses in the left column. What passion can you bring to the Santa Monica Pacific Palisades Lions Club?

Due to the international convention taking place in early July, the SMPP Lions Club will not hold its regular membership meeting on July 1. If you are interested in attending our September 2 dinner meeting at 6:00 p.m. at our new location, the Hyatt Centric Delfina Hotel Santa Monica, please contact Kingsley Fife at 310-454-2960 or smpplionsclub@gmail.com.

The hotel is located at 530 Pico Boulevard in Santa Monica and has valet parking. We would be delighted to welcome you as our guest, learn about your interests, and share more about how Lions serve our local and global communities.