The Santa Monica "Pier 360" Beach Festival returns June 27–28, bringing two days of ocean sports, live entertainment and beach culture to the Santa Monica shoreline and Pier. The free, all-ages festival runs daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with beach activities beginning at 8 a.m. and the Pier deck opening at 10 a.m.

Tracing its roots to the 1930s, when paddleboard racing first took hold at the Santa Monica Pier, the festival features paddleboard races, open-water swim competitions, a 4-on-4 beach volleyball tournament, the Santa Monica Strongman Classic, lifeguard competitions including historic surfboat races, skateboarding showcases and lessons, and a roller rink on the Pier deck overlooking the Pacific Ocean. A Museum of Beach Life will offer an immersive look at surf culture, Muscle Beach and Santa Monica's ocean history.

Live music will run throughout both days on the main stage. A beer and spirits garden is open to guests 21 and older. Family activities, beach games and interactive experiences round out the programming.

"Pier 360 captures everything that makes Santa Monica special — our connection to the ocean, our active beach lifestyle, and the incredible energy of the Pier," said Jim Harris, executive director and historian of the Santa Monica Pier.

General admission is free, though some competitions require advance registration and entry fees. A $25 Festival Pass upgrade includes an official T-shirt, swag bag, one Pacific Park ride ticket and one complimentary beverage ticket.

The festival is produced by Santa Monica Pier Corporation, a nonprofit not fully funded by the City of Santa Monica. For full details, athlete registration, volunteer opportunities and festival passes, visit santamonicapier.org/pier360. The Santa Monica Pier is located at 200 Santa Monica Pier.

Edited by SMDP Staff