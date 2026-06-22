The Santa Monica Pier Corporation will hold the second annual A PIERfect Benefit on Saturday, Sept. 19, on the Santa Monica Pier, with tickets now on sale for an evening inspired by the legendary SS Rex ocean liner and brought to life through a casino night theme.

Following its inaugural event, the 2026 fundraiser invites guests aboard an immersive experience blending old-world elegance with the spirit of the Pier. The historic setting will be transformed into a floating fantasy with classic casino games, curated cocktails, entertainment and storytelling moments celebrating the Pier's history.

"This year, we're taking guests on a journey," said Jim Harris, executive director and historian of the Santa Monica Pier Corporation. "The SS Rex theme allows us to tap into a sense of timeless adventure and spectacle while continuing to share the story of the Pier as a place of connection, memory, and community."

The benefit supports the Santa Monica Pier Corporation, an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to the pleasure pier experience for locals, visitors and admirers. Proceeds help sustain free, year-round programming, including Youth Day, which brings underserved children from across Los Angeles County to the Pier, and the annual Pier 360 Beach Festival.

Ticket options include General Admission ($175); the All Hands on Deck package ($250), which adds drink tickets and discounted casino gaming tickets; and the Hit the Jackpot package ($450), featuring admission for two, drink tickets and enhanced gaming. A limited number of High Rollers Club packages ($1,400) are available for groups. Tickets and donations are available at givebutter.com/pierfectbenefit2026; the discount code EARLYBIRD offers 20% savings through July 1.

The evening will feature a fully themed SS Rex casino experience with gaming tables and interactive elements, signature cocktails and specialty cuisine, live entertainment, auction items, and storytelling tied to the Pier's past and future.

Guests may purchase gaming tickets in advance at a 50% discount. Winners at each gaming table will receive raffle tickets for chances to win exclusive prizes throughout the evening. Advance gaming packages are sold online, separately from admission.

Those unable to attend may make a tax-deductible donation on the event website. The Pier is at 200 Santa Monica Pier, Suite A. More information is available at santamonicapier.org.

Edited by SMDP Staff