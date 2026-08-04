Santa Monica Place invites locals and visitors to enjoy the final weeks of summer with a full calendar of entertainment, dining and family-friendly experiences throughout August at the open-air destination steps from the beach.

Western Wednesday returns each week with complimentary line-dancing lessons led by professional instructors, along with giveaways while supplies last. The series runs Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Center Plaza, with pre-dance happy-hour offerings at participating restaurants.

The Makers Hive Marketplace returns Aug. 9 from noon to 5 p.m., featuring local makers, artists and small businesses. Sounds of Santa Monica brings free live music and DJ sets to Center Plaza on Aug. 14, 15 and 16.

The Gourmandise School hosts several hands-on classes, including a sourdough starter class and coffee tasting Aug. 16, a cake decorating workshop Aug. 23 and a farmers market tour and class Aug. 29.

Wellness on the Westside, presented by AI Wellness, offers a full day of movement, recovery and self-care on Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event features yoga, Pilates and fitness classes, recovery experiences, a wellness marketplace and expert talks. Early bird tickets start at $30 and are available at WellnessOnTheWestside.eventbrite.com.

Cayton Children's Museum continues its Summer Friday Movie Nights every Friday through Aug. 28, pairing an after-hours museum experience with family films. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and movies begin at 6 p.m. The lineup includes "Ratatouille" on Aug. 7, "Hook" on Aug. 14, "Coco" on Aug. 21 and "Matilda" on Aug. 28. Tickets are available through Cayton Children's Museum.

LouLou Restaurant Rooftop & Lounge offers weekly dining and entertainment, including weekday lunch specials, Jazz A Go Go on Wednesday evenings, Saturday Rosé Brunch and its Pardon My French! Sunday brunch. Some experiences are limited to guests 21 and older.

Events take place at Santa Monica Place, 395 Santa Monica Place, with several held in Center Plaza on Level 1. For the latest event information, visit SantaMonicaPlace.com/events.

Edited by SMDP Staff