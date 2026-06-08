Santa Monica Place will host a free all-day FIFA World Cup watch party and fan festival Friday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Center Plaza and throughout the property.

The event will feature live broadcasts of the FIFA World Cup 26 Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina match at noon and the featured USA vs. Paraguay match at 6 p.m. Programming throughout the day will include DJs, live entertainment, food and drink vendors, branded activations, interactive fan experiences, face painting and VIP lounge access.

The Center Plaza activation is restricted to guests 21 and older. The rest of Santa Monica Place remains open to all ages.

"With the global spotlight turning toward Los Angeles, this event reflects our ability to bring people together through culture, sport and shared moments," said Rachel Chang, vice president of marketing for Prism Places.

Guests are encouraged to RSVP in advance via Eventbrite to guarantee entry. The event is powered by Michelob ULTRA, Stella Artois and NÜTRL and is not affiliated with or endorsed by FIFA.

Edited by SMDP Staff