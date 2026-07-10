 Skip to content
SMDP
Sign in Subscribe

Santa Monica Police Locate Felony Vehicle Tied to Whittier Robbery

By Maaz Alin
Santa Monica police officers conducting high-risk vehicle stop near Ocean Park Boulevard and Main Street during arrest of suspect in Whittier armed robbery case
Arrest: Santa Monica police arrest driver of vehicle linked to Whittier armed robbery using real-time tracking. (Photo Credit: SMPD)
Published:
0 |
Share to X Share to Bluesky Share to Facebook Share to LinkedIn Share by email

Santa Monica police located a felony vehicle wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Whittier and arrested its driver the evening of June 22, the department said.

Officers used resources from the department's Santa Monica Analytical Real-Time Center, or SMART Center, to locate the vehicle. Within minutes, K9 Norton and his handler found it near Pico Boulevard and Main Street and followed it safely as additional officers responded.

The vehicle stopped in the area of Ocean Park Boulevard and Main Street, where officers conducted a high-risk stop based on information that the suspects may have been armed.

The driver, identified by police as George Jeremiah Romero, was taken into custody without incident. Officers also observed what appeared to be a firearm magazine inside the vehicle, the department said.

The Whittier Police Department responded to the scene and took custody of Romero and the vehicle as part of its ongoing investigation.

The department credited the coordination between agencies and the officers and K9 Norton who worked to resolve the incident safely.

Edited by SMDP Staff

Tags: Crime Ocean Park Santa Monica
0 |
Share to X Share to Bluesky Share to Facebook Share to LinkedIn Share by email

Maaz Alin

All articles

Comments

Sign in or become a SMDP member to join the conversation.

Sign in or Subscribe