A Santa Monica police investigation led to the seizure of more than 200 grams of methamphetamine and the arrest of a suspect on drug and warrant charges, authorities said.
Officers were patrolling the 1500 block of Palisades Park on June 14 when they observed what appeared to be a narcotics transaction, police said.
During the investigation, officers determined that one subject had provided false identifying information and had an outstanding no-bail probation violation warrant out of San Bernardino County.
A search turned up more than 200 grams of methamphetamine, including a single bag weighing more than 150 grams.
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of narcotics sales, possession of drug paraphernalia and the outstanding warrant.
Edited by SMDP Staff
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