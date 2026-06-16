A Santa Monica police investigation led to the seizure of more than 200 grams of methamphetamine and the arrest of a suspect on drug and warrant charges, authorities said.

Officers were patrolling the 1500 block of Palisades Park on June 14 when they observed what appeared to be a narcotics transaction, police said.

During the investigation, officers determined that one subject had provided false identifying information and had an outstanding no-bail probation violation warrant out of San Bernardino County.

A search turned up more than 200 grams of methamphetamine, including a single bag weighing more than 150 grams.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of narcotics sales, possession of drug paraphernalia and the outstanding warrant.

Edited by SMDP Staff