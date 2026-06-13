The Santa Monica Public Library will open registration for its 2026 Summer Reading Program on June 13, kicking off a birthday-themed season of books, prizes and community events running through Aug. 15.

Patrons of all ages can register online at smpl.beanstack.com or in person at any SMPL location. Registered participants will track reading progress and earn prize-drawing entries. Participants ages 4–18 can win a Nintendo Switch 2; adults 18 and older can win a Kobo eReader. Those who register in person will receive birthday-themed goody bags — marking the Main Library's 20th anniversary — while supplies last.

"This year's birthday-themed program invites the community to join the celebration with books, games, hands-on activities, and memorable events for all ages," said Library Director Erica Cuyugan.

The program officially launches Saturday, June 13, with a family party from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Main Library North Courtyard, 601 Santa Monica Blvd., featuring a magic show, balloon twisting and other activities.

Highlights of the summer schedule include a family concert with Andrew and Polly on June 20 at the Pico Branch Amphitheater; a Dino Chase Through Space Puppet Show on June 22 in the Main Library's MLK Jr. Auditorium; and a Teen Game Night on June 25 in the Youth Activity Room.

SMPL will also bring Southern California's only beachside pop-up library to the Annenberg Community Beach House on Friday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The program is supported by the Friends of the Santa Monica Public Library and the Kiwanis Club of Santa Monica. For more information, visit santamonica.gov/library.

Edited by SMDP Staff