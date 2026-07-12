The city of Santa Monica will hold its State of the City 2026 on Thursday, July 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. as a free, open-street celebration on Main Street between Hollister Avenue and Ocean Park Boulevard.

The event will highlight 2026 achievements, including expanded full-service hours at the Santa Monica Public Library, and look ahead to 2027 with Mayor Caroline Torosis. This year's theme, "Realignment to Renaissance," celebrates the city's Realignment Plan and efforts to activate public spaces, support local commerce and leverage major events such as the FIFA World Cup 2026, Super Bowl LXI and the coming Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"Building on last year's reimagined event, this year's State of the City is designed to showcase the very best of Santa Monica," Torosis said.

From 4 to 7 p.m., city and partner booths will offer community resources, giveaways and family activities, with guided tours of the historic Shotgun House and music by DJ Bukue One. Santa Monica Poet Laureate Jay Baldwin will give a reading, and Torosis will deliver the State of the City address from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. Live performances from 5:30 to 7 p.m. will feature the Santa Monica High School Orchestra Ensemble and the Spirit Fingers Trio.

Main Street will be closed from Ocean Park Boulevard to Hollister Avenue from noon to 10 p.m. Limited metered parking is available, and paid public parking is offered at Main Street lots 9, 10, 11 and 26. Organizers encouraged carpooling, biking and transit.

Big Blue Bus rides to and from the event will be free from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. for riders who mention "State of the City." Routes 1, 3, 8 and 18 stop within a 10-minute walk of Main Street; plan trips at bigbluebus.com. A free Santa Monica Spoke bike valet will be available off Main Street on Norman Place.

Admission is free and the event is open to all ages. For details and to RSVP, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/state-of-the-city-2026-tickets-1991414932671

Edited by SMDP Staff