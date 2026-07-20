Maxwell Prado, a 14-year-old cellist and incoming Santa Monica High School freshman, has been selected to perform at Carnegie Hall this summer through the Honors Performance Series and chosen for featured solo passages — a distinction drawn from nearly 10,000 nominations submitted from around the world.

Prado will perform with the Honors Orchestra, an ensemble of top-rated young musicians chosen through a competitive audition and review process, on July 23. He was also tapped to play featured cello solos during the performance, including passages in "Elegy" and a work by Vivaldi.

He learned of the opportunity in stages. His middle school orchestra teacher at New West Charter School, Sally O'Neill, quietly nominated him in October 2025. On Dec. 10, 2025, an email confirmed his acceptance as a finalist for the 2026 Middle School Honors Performance orchestra.

"It felt like everything stopped for one moment," Prado said.

The news carried extra weight for him. "I remember when I was younger and I started playing piano," he said. "My parents would ... tell that corny joke, 'How do you get to Carnegie Hall? Practice, practice, practice.' And now I am actually having the opportunity to play this renowned stage." He added that it "feels absolutely surreal being able to play on such a stage as a 14-year-old ... given such a great opportunity where many amazing musicians have played before me."

Prado began on piano before discovering the cello in fourth grade, just as pandemic lockdowns were easing at Edison Elementary School in Santa Monica. During a music class showcasing different instruments, he was captivated by a video of Jacqueline du Pré performing Elgar's Cello Concerto.

"I knew at that moment that I wanted to play the cello," he said. When he finally held one the following week, "it felt so natural, like I had always been playing the cello. ... This instrument was the instrument I was born to play."

He has focused on the cello for five years, training under sought-after instructor Betsy Rettig, and has been part of Santa Monica-based Elemental Music since he began the instrument in fourth grade. He has performed with the Elemental Academy Philharmonic for three years, serving as first-chair cellist for the last two, and has spent three years in the organization's Chamber Music Institute.

Prado also studies with The Colburn School's youth orchestra and chamber programs, and this year he performed in LA Opera's production of "Noah's Flood" at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.

Beyond the concert hall, he volunteers his time playing for others, including residents in the memory care unit at Ivy Park assisted living community in Santa Monica.

"Music transcends ages," Prado said. "It doesn't matter if you're young or you're old. Music just makes people feel." He recalled that at Ivy Park, "some of them clapped, some of them sang along, and ultimately, they all seem to smile." Music, he said, "is really the most amazing language."

O'Neill said she has enjoyed watching him mature during his middle school years. "It has been wonderful watching Maxwell develop not only as a musician, but also as a leader and a well-rounded cellist," she said. "His dedication, humility, and love for music truly stand out."

As he heads to high school, Prado said he expects the same balancing act as his classmates. He will have daily orchestra rehearsals at Santa Monica High while continuing his work with Colburn, Elemental Music and Rettig.

"Like every incoming freshman, I know there will be an adjustment period," he said. "We all have to learn how to balance school, music, friends, family and time to recharge." He added: "Where there's a will, there's a way, and for me, that way is through music."

Finalists will travel to New York City to rehearse under internationally recognized conductor Kurt Mosier before the performance.

"Being selected to the Honors Performance Series is something each finalist should be extremely proud of accomplishing," said Marion Gomez, music director for the series. "We processed nearly 10,000 nominations this year and selected some of the most talented student performers from around the world. Working with these conductors and performing at these renowned venues is a once-in-a-lifetime experience these musicians will never forget."

The Honors Performance Series, presented by the educational travel organization WorldStrides, was created to showcase accomplished student performers in world-renowned venues under master conductors. The July 23 concert is open to the public, with tickets available through the Carnegie Hall box office.