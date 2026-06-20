Santa Monica will join more than 800 cities across 110 countries on Sunday, June 21, for a free, worldwide celebration of music held on the summer solstice.

Make Music Day, inspired by France's Fête de la Musique, is an annual event that invites people to make and enjoy music together. Santa Monica has participated in Make Music Los Angeles since 2012. This year, the city becomes its own official chapter — Make Music Santa Monica — and will host five free events, with a central hub in partnership with Metro at the downtown Metro station and adjacent Kiss & Ride Parking Lot.

"Santa Monica has an incredible arts and music community, and having our own chapter of Make Music Day is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the talent, passion, and creativity that thrive here," Mayor Caroline Torosis said. She encouraged everyone, from seasoned musicians to first-timers, to take part.

City-produced events include the Music Meets the World Cup Station Activation at the Downtown Santa Monica Metro Station and Kiss & Ride Parking Lot from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Presented by the Recreation and Arts Department with Metro and Revel Republic, it will feature live performances, jam sessions and workshops, including first-ever live music on the Metro platform and inside a Big Blue Bus.

Play Day, Concert, and Frequencies in Bloom will run from 4 to 7 p.m. at Miles Memorial Playhouse and Reed Park, featuring an open-air concert centering women, trans and non-binary musicians.

Neighborhood Association events, funded in part by the city's Art of Recovery initiative, include a beachside concert by the Ocean Park Association at Beach South Lot 1 from 1 to 5 p.m.; a performance showcase by Santa Monica Mid City Neighbors at Colorado Center Park from 4 to 8 p.m.; and a family-friendly solstice and Father's Day celebration by the North of Montana Association at Palisades Park from 5 to 8 p.m.

Musicians of all ages and skill levels are invited to perform anywhere throughout the day. A full list of events, along with tools to register performances and connect musicians with venues, can be found at Make Music Santa Monica.

Edited by SMDP Staff