One of Santa Monica's most storied nightlife spots will switch its lights back on Friday, May 22, when Circle Bar reopens to the public under new ownership.

The dimly lit, oval-bar nightclub at 2926 Main Street has been taken over by local restaurateurs Mark and Addie Van Gessel, the duo behind the Venice mainstay Hinano Cafe and Santa Monica's Tavern on Main. The owners said they intend to preserve the bar's identity as one of Los Angeles' best dive bars while updating its sound, lighting and production.

"Circle Bar isn't just a bar," Mark Van Gessel said. "It's part of Santa Monica's cultural DNA. Everyone has a Circle Bar story. We want to honor what made it special while bringing fresh life into the space, keeping the focus on great music and drinks, and a fun atmosphere so a new generation can create their own Circle Bar stories."

Established in 1949, Circle Bar began as a country-western neighborhood watering hole and evolved over the decades into a fixture of Santa Monica's nightlife and music scene. By the 1970s, it had become a regular gathering place for artists, musicians and locals, eventually known for late-night DJ sets, live music and a packed dance floor that drew everyone from industry professionals to neighborhood regulars.

The venue's low-key, windowless interior also attracted a notable list of late-night drop-ins over the years, including Jim Morrison, Truman Capote, Anthony Kiedis, Sean Penn, Robert Downey Jr. and cast members of "Mad Men."

The Van Gessels said preserving that character drove nearly every decision in the reopening. The original 1949 floor plan remains untouched.

"We believed that if you changed the floor plan drastically it would change the identity," Mark Van Gessel said. "The bar is a key signature feature of the space. I had such great memories of the bar that to change it would change the character and core of Circle Bar."

The exterior, including the historic signage and dark facade, has also been kept intact. "This is a historic sign and with the dark exterior always provided the classic feel of the intimate space that exists inside," Van Gessel said. "On the inside we made sure to keep the look and feel were authentic with its history so people returning will still recognize the space and it will bring back great memories."

Among the upgrades is an expanded dance floor and a new elevated DJ booth, called "The Halo," placed at the center of the room. The venue has also installed a QSC sound system, a digitally controlled Chauvet lighting rig that highlights its signature disco ball, and a 100-inch-plus screen paired with an 8K laser projector for visual programming and private events.

Van Gessel said the music program is designed to evolve with its audience, much as the bar itself has. "When the bar first opened in 1949 it was a country western place because that was what the people wanted," he said. "As times changed so did the people and what they wanted to listen too. We plan on catering to what the people want and excited to try different music to make sure we can give people what they want."

He added that the space was built to be flexible. "We have designed the space to accommodate prerecorded music, DJ's and live bands," he said. "Since the venue has no windows it will always have a warm intimate feel that allows one to feel like they have entered a unique space once they pass through the doors."

Addie Van Gessel said the goal is to keep the bar grounded in what longtime patrons remember. "We're not looking to change what people loved about Circle Bar," she said. "We're focused on bringing it back in a way that feels authentic — an unpretentious, music-driven space where the focus is on the dance floor, not the guest list."

A refreshed cocktail menu balances the bar's dive roots with new offerings, including the Pacific Cooler, the Roadhouse Mule and the Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. A daily "Power Hour" from 6 to 7 p.m. will feature $5 bubbles and wine, along with discounted margaritas, Old Fashioneds and Aperol Spritzes.

Asked what he hopes guests take away on opening night, Mark Van Gessel said the aim is continuity. "For opening night we are hoping people realize they are stepping into the next chapter of such a legendary space," he said. "For past patrons we hope it brings back great memories and for first timers they realize what an amazing space it is and come back to create memories."

Circle Bar will operate Thursday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., with private events available Sunday through Wednesday. A media preview is scheduled for Thursday, May 21, from 6 to 9 p.m.