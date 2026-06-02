This summer, Santa Monica is preparing to step onto the world stage. From June 11 through July 19, the coastal city will transform into one of the largest fan engagement destinations connected to the FIFA World Cup, anchored by six weeks of programming designed to merge sport, music, wellness, art, mobility, and community into a citywide celebration by the Pacific.

Produced by Revel Republic in partnership with the City of Santa Monica, the initiative stretches across the Third Street Promenade, Tongva Park, the Pier, Downtown Santa Monica, and surrounding public spaces, positioning the city as both a gathering place for international visitors and a cultural hub for local residents.

For Santa Monica Mayor Caroline Torosis, the six week celebration represents something much larger than a sporting event. “Santa Monica has always had a magnetic pull, but this summer we are welcoming the world to our shores in a way that feels truly historic,” Torosis said. “Six weeks of culture, music, wellness, and community celebration across our downtown and coastline isn’t just about the World Cup; it’s the opening chapter of Santa Monica’s renaissance. We are showing the world what is possible when a city activates its public spaces with creativity, purpose, and joy. And with LA28 on the horizon, this is Santa Monica’s moment to establish itself as the premier destination for global culture, international visitors, and world class events for years to come.”

Among the signature experiences is Golden Hour, taking place June 12, June 27, and July 10 along the Third Street Promenade, where live music, interactive fan experiences, outdoor dining, curated brand activations, and stages featuring musical performances and dance are expected to transform downtown into a sunset driven celebration surrounding key World Cup match days. Organizers also see the series as an important opportunity to engage local businesses and drive visitors deeper into the Promenade through immersive and uniquely Santa Monica experiences designed to create energy, discovery, and connection.

For Debbie Lee, CEO of Downtown Santa Monica, the programming represents an opportunity to showcase the district as the epicenter of the city's World Cup experience. “With so much happening across LA, Downtown Santa Monica stands out as a premier destination to celebrate the World Cup,” Lee said. “The Third Street Promenade is home to the official FIFA Pop Up Store, Culto Futbol, and JD Sports, making it the ideal place to shop, celebrate, and soak up the energy of the tournament, all just steps from the California coast. Add in the Golden Hour events and the massive open streets celebration of COAST, and Downtown Santa Monica isn’t just a place to watch the matches; it’s where the World Cup truly comes to life.”

Adding to the wellness and lifestyle programming, Tongva Park will host the Drenched “New Energy” luxury outdoor Pilates experience on June 14 as part of The Garden Series, blending fitness, recovery, hospitality, and elevated experiential design within one of Santa Monica’s most iconic public spaces. The activation reflects the broader vision behind the six week programming slate; creating immersive moments that merge wellness, culture, and community engagement in a distinctly coastal California setting.

Families and younger fans will also play a central role in the programming through the World Play Zone and Junior Junction, running June 11 through June 27 in partnership with Volo Sports, alongside youth clinics and workshops with the YMCA. The activation is designed to create an accessible entry point for children and multigenerational households to participate in the global energy of the tournament through soccer challenges, games, clinics, and hands on play.

Music and mobility will intersect on June 21 with LA Metro’s Make Music Day, a free all ages celebration at the Downtown Santa Monica Metro Station featuring live bands, rhythm workshops, and community programming tied to both the World Cup and the Route 66 Centennial.

The six-week run culminates July 19 with COAST 2026, a massive open streets festival expected to draw up to 100,000 attendees. The event will transform more than a mile of downtown Santa Monica into a pedestrian focused cultural corridor filled with art installations, live performances, global food concepts, wellness experiences, and interactive activations connecting the Pier, Tongva Park, Palisades Park, and the Metro terminus.

For Bernard Kida, founder of Revel Republic, the vision extends beyond a single tournament. “This is about creating a platform where community, culture, and global connection all meet in one place,” Kida said. “The World Cup gives Santa Monica a rare opportunity to welcome the world while also reminding residents what is possible when public space is activated with purpose, creativity, and accessibility. The short term impact is energy and economic activity, but the long term opportunity is defining Santa Monica as a global gathering place for culture, entertainment, wellness, and shared experience for years to come.”

The programming is expected to attract residents and visitors from across Southern California and around the world, while providing a preview of how Santa Monica may leverage future global events to drive economic activity, support local businesses, activate public spaces, and strengthen its identity as a cultural destination.With the FIFA World Cup serving as the catalyst and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games on the horizon, city leaders see this summer not as a one time celebration, but as a defining moment in Santa Monica’s evolution. For six weeks, the city will invite the world to experience its beaches, parks, businesses, culture, and community; offering a glimpse of what the future of global destination programming can look like when sport becomes a platform for connection.