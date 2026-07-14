It's hard to oversell today's matchup. Diego Maradona's "Hand of God" in 1986, four years after the Falklands War. David Beckham's red card in 1998. England and Argentina haven't met at a World Cup in more than 20 years, but the rivalry has never really faded.

England desperately seeks its first World Cup since 1966, still the nation's only title. It hasn't finished higher than fourth since. For the football-mad country that took part in the first international football match in 1872, it has been an excruciatingly long wait. The team wants this. The nation wants it even more.

Argentina won the 2022 World Cup and is trying to become the first since Brazil in 1962 to win consecutive World Cups. Lionel Messi turned 39 last month and already has eight goals in this tournament. Perhaps the greatest player the game has ever seen is making a powerful closing argument (though many expect to see him again in 2030).

The Golden Boot, which goes to the top goalscorer, is still in play. Kylian Mbappé is tied for the lead with eight goals, but leads Messi thanks to two extra assists. The only players left who can catch Mbappé and Messi are England's Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, with six apiece. Expect a lot of offense today.

This could be an instant classic. Sixty years of frustration versus the team that has won all five of their previous World Cup semifinals. The winner meets Spain in Sunday's final.