Sierra Club joins the Santa Monica Great Park Coalition

The Sierra Club has joined the Santa Monica Great Park Coalition, adding the nation's largest environmental organization to a growing alliance pushing to convert Santa Monica Airport into a public park when it closes Dec. 31, 2028.

The coalition, founded two years ago, advocates for converting the 192-acre airport site into a Great Park consistent with Measure LC, a 2014 ballot measure voters approved that limits use of the land to parks, recreation and related purposes.

"The Sierra Club's decision to join the coalition is both deeply meaningful and tremendously energizing because of the environmental leadership and values the organization has represented for generations," said John Fairweather, president of the Great Park Coalition.

The coalition now includes more than 85 organizations and 1,100 individual supporters spanning environmental, arts, education, sports, recreation and neighborhood groups.

David Haake, chair of the Sierra Club's West Los Angeles Group of the Angeles Chapter, said the organization studied the Santa Monica airport situation in depth before joining, noting the club's general support for urban infill housing and affordability.

"Santa Monica has a low rate of parks per population, and only 3% of its land is dedicated to parks," Haake said. "More than 75% of its housing is multi-family, of which more than half is rent-controlled."

Haake said the club believes a Great Park would complement rather than undercut the city's housing commitments in nearby transit-accessible locations.

Santa Monica has been a leader in affordable housing construction, outpacing much of Los Angeles County, and has invested heavily in transit and bicycle infrastructure, according to the coalition.