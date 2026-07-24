Gospel singer Jubilant Sykes suffered 68 stab wounds and multiple broken bones before he died, according to a Los Angeles County medical examiner's autopsy report detailing the Grammy-nominated performer's killing inside his Santa Monica home in December.

The autopsy report shows Sykes, 71, was stabbed in his heart, liver and lungs and was also struck with a 10-pound dumbbell during the attack, which took place at his home in the 1700 block of Delaware Avenue on Dec. 8. His son, Micah Sykes, 31, allegedly used garden shears in the assault, according to his criminal complaint.

Sykes' wife, Cecelia, reported the incident as an assault after finding her son attacking his father, police said. Officers responded to the home at approximately 9:20 p.m. after a 911 caller reported an assault in progress. Sykes was pronounced dead at the scene by Santa Monica Fire Department personnel shortly after officers arrived.

Micah Sykes was found inside the residence and taken into custody without incident. He has been in custody without bail since his arrest and is charged with murder as well as infliction of injury on a vulnerable victim. His arraignment has been delayed repeatedly, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 6, according to court records. A request for comment from the public defender's office was not immediately returned.

Detectives from the Santa Monica Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division secured the scene and obtained a search warrant. Forensic specialists processed physical evidence, including a weapon recovered at the scene. Police have said the incident appears to be isolated and occurred within a private residence, with no ongoing threat to the community.

Sykes grew up in Los Angeles, where he sang soprano as a child. His resume included performances at the Metropolitan Opera, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, London's Barbican Centre, the Apollo Theater, the Hollywood Bowl and the New Orleans Jazz Festival. In 2010, he earned a Grammy nomination for his recording of Leonard Bernstein's "Mass."

Micah has remained in custody since the murder.