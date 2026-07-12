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SMC Emeritus Acting Troupe to present free virtual showcase July 18

By Maaz Alin
Santa Monica College Emeritus Acting Troupe performers in scene from upcoming virtual showcase event
Showcase: Santa Monica College's Emeritus Acting Troupe will present 'Conversations: Scenes from Film and Theater,' a free, live, virtual event online at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 18. (Courtesy Image)
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Santa Monica College's Emeritus Acting Troupe will present its showcase, "Conversations: Scenes from Film and Theater," as a free, live virtual event at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18.

The performance will be presented online via Zoom. A link at the July 18 event listing at smc.edu/calendar takes guests directly to the online event.

The showcase features students in SMC's Emeritus acting classes and will present silly, serious and quirky scenes meant to inspire, entertain and offer something to think about.

Director Barbara Gannen, a longtime SMC Emeritus instructor, framed the program around questions about how people find, keep and lose love, how they transcend loss, and why they stay or go — before joking about whom to sue. She invited audiences to attend because, she said, the troupe asks good questions.

SMC's Emeritus program, founded in 1975 to serve the lifelong learning interests of older adults, offers more than 120 noncredit adult education classes and special programs serving more than 3,000 students each year.

More information is available at smc.edu/emeritus or by calling 310-434-4306. Performances are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Edited by SMDP Staff

Tags: Entertainment Santa Monica College
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Maaz Alin

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