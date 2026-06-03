The Santa Monica College Emeritus Art Gallery will present its SMC Emeritus Annual Student Art Exhibition 2026 Online — Part 2, starting June 11. The second part of the popular group exhibition will feature 50 works created by 19 student artists in SMC's noncredit Emeritus program for older adults. Part 1 of the exhibition, which opened May 14, can be viewed in the gallery until June 19.

A free live Zoom Virtual Launch Event for Part 2 will be held online from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11. A link at smc.edu/emeritusgallery goes live at event time and takes guests directly to the exhibition's opening reception.

To see the artworks online at any time after 5 p.m. June 11, viewers may go to smc.edu/emeritusgallery and click the Emeritus Student Art Exhibition 2026 Part 2 link, available 24 hours a day. The link takes viewers directly to the exhibition album on a Facebook page that is open to public viewing, with no Facebook account necessary. The opening reception will be hosted by Emeritus Gallery Curator Jesse Benson and feature exhibiting artists speaking about their work.

"The online structure of the Part 2 exhibition allows space for participants to showcase multiple artworks, and the accompanying Zoom reception event provides the opportunity to hear directly from a handful of selected artist speakers," Benson said. "Expect an eclectic and inspirational presentation from our inventive and expressive Emeritus community."

SMC's Emeritus program, founded by Santa Monica College in 1975 as a noncredit program to serve the lifelong learning interests of older adults, offers more than 120 noncredit adult education classes and special programs serving more than 3,000 students each year.

More information is available by visiting smc.edu/emeritusgallery or calling 310-434-4306. All events are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Edited by SMDP Staff