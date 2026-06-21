The Santa Monica College Emeritus Art Gallery will present "Freedom of Expression," a free exhibition of works by artist and SMC Emeritus student John Alcantara, running July 2 through Sept. 11.

A free opening reception will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 2, in the gallery on the first floor of the SMC Emeritus Campus, 1227 Second St., in downtown Santa Monica. Parking is available next door in Santa Monica Public Parking Structure No. 2.

The reception will be hosted by Emeritus Gallery Curator Jesse Benson.

"Please help us kick-off the summer with a solo exhibition of endlessly fascinating painted works by artist John Alcantara, a longtime Emeritus student," Benson said. "John is a truly special artist and human being. I hope you can join us in the gallery to celebrate his unique brilliance."

SMC's Emeritus program, founded in 1975 as a noncredit program to serve the lifelong learning interests of older adults, offers more than 120 noncredit adult education classes and special programs serving more than 3,000 students each year.

More information is available at smc.edu/emeritusgallery or by calling 310-434-4306.

Edited by SMDP Staff