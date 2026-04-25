Santa Monica College's Spring 2026 Friday Night Jazz Series will conclude with a performance by pianist and composer Theo Saunders on Friday, May 1, at 7 p.m. in the Music Hall at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th St. at Santa Monica Boulevard.

Saunders has been active on the international jazz scene for more than 55 years, performing and recording with artists ranging from Slam Stewart to Carla Bley. His career spans Latin jazz, R&B, funk, musical theater, dance and opera.

Tickets are $10 general admission, plus a modest service charge. Admission is free for all students with a valid student ID. Advance tickets are available at smc.edu/tickets or by calling 310-434-3005, Monday through Friday during limited hours. Tickets may also be purchased at The Broad Stage Box Office beginning 45 minutes before the performance. Free parking is available on the premises. Seating is first-come, first-served.

The latest event details are posted at smc.edu/events. The concert is subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Edited by SMDP Staff