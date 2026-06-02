Symposium: Santa Monica College (SMC) held a first-ever STEM Student Poster Research Symposium in May in the SMC Mathematics + Science Building Lobby. Thirty students and several groups presented their projects via poster presentations, highlighting a vast range of STEM research conducted both on campus and beyond. The three student winners recognized were Kevin Davidson, Leslie Huerta Sandoval, and Lexie Williamson. The event was sponsored by the SMC Foundation through its Northrop Grumman/Elkin Chair of Excellence in Physical Science & the STEM MÁS grant. The symposium was organized collaboratively by the SMC STEM academic departments, the STEM MÁS program, and the SMC Career Services Center.