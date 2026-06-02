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SMC Holds Inaugural STEM Research Symposium

By Maaz Alin
Students and faculty viewing STEM research poster presentations at Santa Monica College's inaugural STEM Student Poster Research Symposium in the Mathematics + Science Building Lobby
Photo Credit: Amy Williams Photography / Santa Monica College
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Symposium: Santa Monica College (SMC) held a first-ever STEM Student Poster Research Symposium in May in the SMC Mathematics + Science Building Lobby. Thirty students and several groups presented their projects via poster presentations, highlighting a vast range of STEM research conducted both on campus and beyond. The three student winners recognized were Kevin Davidson, Leslie Huerta Sandoval, and Lexie Williamson. The event was sponsored by the SMC Foundation through its Northrop Grumman/Elkin Chair of Excellence in Physical Science & the STEM MÁS grant. The symposium was organized collaboratively by the SMC STEM academic departments, the STEM MÁS program, and the SMC Career Services Center.

Tags: Education Santa Monica College
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Maaz Alin

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