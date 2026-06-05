Santa Monica College's Musical Theatre Workshop will stage "Great Adventure" this weekend, with performances Friday, June 5, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 6, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 7, at 2 p.m. at the Studio Stage in the SMC Theatre Arts Complex on the SMC Main Campus, 1900 Pico Blvd.

Directed by Theatre Arts faculty Aric Martin with musical direction by Music faculty Megan Gillespie, the revue features SMC students performing solos, duets and group numbers spanning a range of musical theatre genres.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 at the door, plus a service charge. They can be purchased at smc.edu/tickets or by calling 310-434-3005. Tickets are also available at the Theatre Arts Box Office beginning 45 minutes before curtain. Parking is free. Seating is first-come, first-served. No late seating. Performances are subject to change or cancellation.

Edited by SMDP Staff