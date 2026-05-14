The Santa Monica College Music Department will present a free, high-energy concert featuring the SMC Percussion Ensemble on Friday, May 15.

The performance will be held at 1 p.m. in the Music Hall at the SMC Performing Arts Center, located at 1310 11th Street. Free parking is available on premises, with seating on a first-arrival basis.

Under the baton of SMC music instructor Megumi Smith, the ensemble will present a vibrant, creative performance of percussion music showcasing a bold mix of styles intended to keep the audience engaged from start to finish.

More information is available by calling 310-434-4323. All performances are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Edited by SMDP Staff