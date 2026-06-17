The Santa Monica College Planetarium will present live-hosted shows on three Friday evenings in July, plus a Sunday Family Matinée on July 12, with feature programs on women in space, exoplanets and the search for life beyond Earth.

Each show runs about 40 minutes and is followed by a short audience Q&A with Planetarium Lecturer Sarah Vincent. Friday shows begin at 6 p.m. with "The Night Sky Show," followed at 7 p.m. by the feature program. The Sunday matinée starts at 1 p.m., with the feature at 2 p.m. No children under age 3 are permitted at Friday evening shows.

"The Night Sky Show," using SMC's 4K Digistar projection system, presents the latest astronomy and space exploration news and a virtual tour of the night sky. It plays Friday, July 10 at 6 p.m.; Sunday, July 12 at 1 p.m.; and Fridays, July 17 and 24 at 6 p.m.

The new Women in Space Series program "Space Flight" highlights Shuttle Era astronauts Sally Ride, Mae Jemison and Peggy Whitson. It shows Friday, July 10 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 12 at 2 p.m.

"Understanding Exoplanets," part of the Deep Sky Deep Dive series, explores planets beyond our solar system. It shows Friday, July 17 at 7 p.m.

"Search for Life Beyond Earth" examines where scientists are looking for extraterrestrial life and how it might be found. It shows Friday, July 24 at 7 p.m.

All shows are in room MSB 126 of the Mathematics + Science Building on the SMC Main Campus at 1900 Pico Blvd. Ample free parking is available.

Tickets are available at smc.edu/tickets, with a $1 per-ticket service fee. "The Night Sky Show" and the feature program each cost $10 for adults and $7 for children ages 3-12. A show combo is $16 for adults and $10 for children.

More information is available at smc.edu/planetarium or by calling 310-434-4163. All shows are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Edited by SMDP Staff