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SMC Presents 47th Annual Student Photography Exhibition June 13–20

By Maaz Alin
Student photography on display at Santa Monica College's 47th Annual Student Photography Exhibition in the Pete & Susan Barrett Art Gallery
Exhibit: Photo by Horacio Rodriguez will be on display in the 47th Annual SMC Student Photography Exhibit June 13-20 in SMC's Pete & Susan Barrett Art Gallery at the SMC Performing Arts Center. (Courtesy Image)
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Santa Monica College will present its 47th Annual Student Photography Exhibit from June 13 through 20 at the Pete & Susan Barrett Art Gallery in the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th St.

The show features high-caliber prints — spanning fine art, portraiture, still life and other genres — created by students in SMC's Photography Department. An opening reception will be held Saturday, June 13, from 6 to 8 p.m.

"This annual exhibition is an exciting time for us to celebrate our hard-working students and the amazing photographs they've created," said Photography and Fashion Department Chair Josh Sanseri. "Our gallery reception is always a fun event."

The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public. For information, call 310-434-4289.

Edited by SMDP Staff

Tags: Education Santa Monica College
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Maaz Alin

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