SMC student attacked on campus

A Santa Monica College student was attacked in an unprovoked assault near the college's Center for Median and Design campus at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and 26th Street at approximately 8:25 a.m. Tuesday, according to a crime alert issued by the SMC Police Department.

Santa Monica Police and Fire personnel responded to the scene and transported the student to a local hospital as a precaution. The suspect was described only as a possibly homeless individual; no further description was available.

SMPD is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call (310) 458-8495.