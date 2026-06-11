Santa Monica College will hold its 96th Commencement Ceremony on Tuesday, June 16, at 4 p.m. at Corsair Field on the SMC Main Campus, 1900 Pico Blvd. The ceremony will also be webcast live at smc.edu/commencement.

SMC will award 13,264 degrees and certificates to 7,068 students, including 3,050 who will graduate with more than one credential. About 1,100 students are expected to participate in graduation activities. The graduating class ranges in age from 16 to 85. The youngest graduate earns an Associate of Science in Computer Science; the oldest receives three Noncredit Certificates of Competency in English as a Second Language.

The program includes a salutation from Superintendent/President Dr. Kathryn E. Jeffery, a faculty challenge from Academic Senate President Dr. Vicenta Arrizon, and a student challenge from graduating speaker Madeline Davis.

"Their accomplishments demonstrate SMC's life-changing mission in action," Jeffery said. "I am so proud of them."

Preliminary celebrations in the weeks leading up to commencement include a Lavender Graduating Students Celebration, Transfer Toast, APIDA and Latine student celebrations, a nursing pinning ceremony and other events. Details are available at smc.edu/commencement.

Edited by SMDP Staff