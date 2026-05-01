Fundraiser: SMC will hold a fundraising Mother's Day & More Glass Sale on Saturday, May 2, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Virginia Avenue Park. (Courtesy Image)

Santa Monica College will hold a Mother's Day & More Glass Sale on Saturday, May 2, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Virginia Avenue Park, 2200 Virginia Ave., Santa Monica.

The sale will feature one-of-a-kind handcrafted jewelry, vases, platters, bowls and other artworks created by SMC glass artists. Proceeds will benefit the SMC Art Department, Santa Monica Public Library and local artists.

More information about the sale is available by emailing Bromberg_Terri@smc.edu with "Mother's Day Glass" in the subject line. Information about Virginia Avenue Park and its activities is available at smgov.net/vap or by calling 310-458-8688. The event is subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Edited by SMDP Staff