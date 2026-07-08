The Santa Monica College Theatre Arts Department will perform "The SpongeBob Musical: Theatre for Young Audiences Edition" July 17-26 on the Theatre Arts Main Stage at the SMC Main Campus, 1900 Pico Blvd.

Show times are 7 p.m. on Friday, July 17 and July 24, and Saturday, July 18 and July 25, with 1 p.m. matinees on Sunday, July 19 and July 26.

In the story, a crisis hits Bikini Bottom and SpongeBob and his friends set out on an unexpected adventure that proves even the smallest sponge can make a big difference. The show features songs by artists including David Bowie, Sara Bareilles and Cyndi Lauper, and celebrates friendship, optimism and community. With a book by Kyle Jarrow and based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg, the SMC production is directed by Perviz Sawoski, with music direction by John Sawoski.

Advance tickets range from $25 to $28, or $18 for SMC students and staff, plus a modest service charge. They can be purchased online at smc.edu/tickets or by calling 310-434-4165 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets purchased on performance weekends at the Events Box Office at the Theatre Arts building are $3 higher.

Parking is free; information on parking, transportation and directions is available at smc.edu/transportation. All performances are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Edited by SMDP Staff