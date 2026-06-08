The Santa Monica College Music Department will present the SMC Voice Showcase on Thursday, June 11, at 7:30 p.m. at The Edye at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th St.

Led by directors Jeremiah Selvey Convento and Janelle DeStefano, advanced voice students will perform classical, opera, jazz, musical theater and contemporary commercial songs.

Tickets are $10 general admission plus a service charge, with proceeds supporting student opportunities in the Music Department. Tickets are available at smc.edu/tickets, by calling 310-434-3005, or at The Broad Stage Box Office starting 45 minutes before the performance. Parking is free. Seating is first-come, first-served.

For more information, call 310-434-4323 or visit smc.edu/events. The concert is subject to change or cancellation.

Edited by SMDP Staff