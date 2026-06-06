The Santa Monica College Wind Ensemble will perform its annual Pops concert, "6-7," Sunday, June 7, at 4:30 p.m. at The Eli & Edythe Broad Stage at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th St.

Under conductor Kevin McKeown, the program draws on music from 1967 and 1976 while also referencing the teen meme trend of 2025. Featured selections include "76 Trombones," "Rocky" and "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," along with a tribute to The Beach Boys and The Beatles.

"This year's Pops concert is titled '6-7' as a way to celebrate music from 1967, 1976, as well as acknowledging the teen meme craze of 2025," McKeown said. "It should be a lot of fun rediscovering great music through this theme."

Tickets are $10 general admission plus a service charge; free for students with a valid ID. Tickets are available at smc.edu/tickets, by calling 310-434-3005, or at The Broad Stage Box Office starting 45 minutes before the show. Parking is free. Seating is first-come, first-served. For more information, call the SMC Music Department at 310-434-4323. All performances are subject to change or cancellation.

Edited by SMDP Staff