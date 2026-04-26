Santa Monica College's Synapse Contemporary Dance Theater will showcase new works by faculty, guest artists and student choreographers on Saturday, May 2, and Sunday, May 3, at 7:30 p.m. in The Eli & Edythe Broad Stage at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th St. at Santa Monica Boulevard.

The program features postmodern, contemporary, dance theater, jazz, hip hop and contemporary ballet. Guest artists Malia Baker and João Ducci will each present new work, and Kybele Dance Theater will make a special appearance.

Baker's "Last Train" is an ensemble jazz dance described as an ode to public transportation and shared public life. Ducci's "tidal treasures" is an abstract contemporary exploration of water's undulating patterns.

Faculty choreographers Angela Jordan, Jae Lee, Karen McDonald and Vanessa Van Wormer also contribute works to the program. Jordan's "Ladies in Red" is a high-energy dance fusion featuring 18 cast members. McDonald's "Driven" explores the invisible forces that propel people forward against obstacles.

Student choreographers Maite Garcia, Kiari Lee Montgomery and Liz Perez co-choreographed a hip hop piece exploring community in motion. Student choreographer Chai Nwagbara will present "Terminal Escape," an abstract contemporary work examining dissonance and rigidity.

Synapse Contemporary Dance Theater has performed nationally for more than 50 years, including at the Getty Center in Los Angeles and multiple American College Dance Association conferences.

Advance tickets are $20 general admission, plus a modest service charge, available at smc.edu/tickets or by calling 310-434-3005, Monday through Friday during limited hours. Day-of tickets are $23, plus a service charge, at The Broad Stage Box Office. Free parking on premises. Seating is first-come, first-served.

More information is available at smc.edu/dance. All performances are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Edited by SMDP Staff